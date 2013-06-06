FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel says regrets exit of Austrian peacekeepers from Golan
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 6, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

Israel says regrets exit of Austrian peacekeepers from Golan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An Israeli soldier gestures as a tank maneuvers in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the Quneitra border crossing, close to the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Thursday it regrets Austria’s decision to withdraw its peacekeepers from a U.N. force in the Golan Heights and hopes the move will not lead to further escalation of conflict along the Syrian frontier.

“While appreciating Austria’s longtime contribution and commitment to peacekeeping in the Middle East, we nevertheless regret this decision and hope that it will not be conducive to further escalation in the region,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Israel expects the United Nations to uphold its commitment under Security Council Resolution 350 (1974), in virtue of which UNDOF has been established,” the statement said. It was referring to the 1,000-strong U.N. Disengagement Observer Force that monitors a decades-old ceasefire between Syria and Israel.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.