FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Al Qaeda splinter group withdraws from Syrian town near Turkey
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 28, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 4 years ago

Al Qaeda splinter group withdraws from Syrian town near Turkey

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Fighters from an al Qaeda splinter group, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), withdrew from a rebel-held Syrian town near the border with Turkey on Friday, a monitoring group said.

Months of rebel infighting in and around Azaz, 5 km (3 miles) from the Turkish border, has hampered efforts to get humanitarian aid into Syria and help tens of thousands of refugees who fled there to escape bombardment by government forces in Aleppo province.

ISIL, which took Azaz five months ago from rival opposition fighters, has fought other rebels who control the border post with Turkey. A car bomb last week at a makeshift camp on the Syrian side of the border killed five refugees.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which reported the withdrawal, says 3,300 people have been killed since the start of the year in fighting between rebel factions trying to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Rami Abdulrahman, head of the anti-Assad Observatory, said ISIL withdrew at dawn to strongholds east of Aleppo city. He said the group was suffering heavy losses in Azaz.

The infighting started last year over power struggles and territorial disputes and has since spread throughout rebel-held territory in Syria.

A peaceful protest movement against four decades of Assad family rule in 2011 turned into civil war after a government crackdown. More than 140,000 people have been killed, according to the Observatory.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.