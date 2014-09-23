FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bahrain, GCC send air force to attack 'terrorist' sites: BNA agency
September 23, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Bahrain, GCC send air force to attack 'terrorist' sites: BNA agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DOHA (Reuters) - Bahrain and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members sent planes to attack a number of “terrorist” sites, the Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) General Headquarters said on Tuesday, state news agency BNA reported.

“A group of fighter jets from the Royal Bahrain Air Force (RBAF) carried out earlier this morning, along with the air forces of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), allied and friendly countries, air strikes against a number of selected targets ... and destroyed them,” the agency said, quoting a military statement. It did not specify the targets.

The statement was the first comment from a GCC state since the United States launched air and missile strikes in Syria for the first time on Tuesday, killing dozens of Islamic State fighters.

Reporting by Amena Bakr, editing by John Stonestreet

