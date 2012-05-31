FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Another massacre could plunge Syria into civil war: Ban
#World News
May 31, 2012 / 10:13 AM / 5 years ago

Another massacre could plunge Syria into civil war: Ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon warned on Thursday that massacres of civilians, such as the one perpetrated in Houla last weekend, could plunge Syria into a devastating civil war.

Ban cited fears raised on Tuesday by Kofi Annan, the joint special envoy for the Arab League and United Nations, that Syria may have already reached a “tipping point” following the slaughter of 108 people in Houla last Friday. The April 12 ceasefire, that forms part of Annan’s 6-point plan to restore peace, has so far failed to take hold.

“The massacre of civilians of the sort seen last weekend could plunge Syria into catastrophic civil war - a civil war from which the country would never recover,” the U.N. secretary-general told a conference in Istanbul.

Reporting by Seda Sezer; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by Alison Williams

