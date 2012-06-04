FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief says Annan plan still key to ending Syria crisis
June 4, 2012 / 2:38 PM / 5 years ago

U.N. chief says Annan plan still key to ending Syria crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday that international envoy Kofi Annan’s peace plan remained central to resolving the Syrian conflict.

Ban urged President Bashar al-Assad’s government to stop the violence immediately “in the name of humanity” and to start a political dialogue with his foes.

“We are deeply troubled by what has been going on,” Ban told Reuters on the sidelines of an Islamic Development Bank meeting in Jeddah. “Annan’s plan remains central to the resolution of the Syrian crisis.”

Reporting by Asma Alsharif, Editing by Angus MacSwan

