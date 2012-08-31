U.N. presses Syria to allow more access to aid

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon speaks during an interview with Reuters after his arrival to Dubai from Tehran, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

DUBAI (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Friday he had pressed the Syrian government to allow international aid workers more access, and received a positive reply.

Better access would allow civilian aid organizations to deal with a humanitarian crisis that has pushed about 250,000 refugees out of Syria and affected at least 2.5 million people inside the country.

“I have urged the Syrian authorities to open humanitarian access to many international humanitarian workers,” Ban said after talks with Syrian Prime Minister Wael al-Halki and Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem in Tehran this week.

“They told me they would consider this matter favorably,” he told Reuters in an interview.

Living conditions in Syria have deteriorated in the last several months as the civil war becomes more intense, cutting off civilians from food supplies, health care and other assistance, U.N. agencies say.

Earlier this month, aid organizations and a group of former national leaders from around the world urged the U.N. Security Council to push for better humanitarian access in Syria, to prevent displaced people from being “held hostage” by the U.N.’s political deadlock over ending the war.

Ban was speaking in Dubai after attending a summit in Tehran of the Non-Aligned Movement, a group of 120 developing nations. He said he had “long and in-depth discussions with the Syrian officials” in Tehran.

“While I criticized all the parties that have been depending on military means to resolve this issue, the primary responsibility rests with the Syrian government,” he said.

Algerian diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi is due this Saturday to replace Kofi Annan as the U.N.-Arab League mediator trying to end the war. Ban said he lobbied governments at the Tehran summit to support Brahimi, but he did not reveal how negotiating strategy might change under the new mediator.

Brahimi’s efforts will rely to some extent on a six-point plan that was promoted, so far unsuccessfully, by Annan, Ban said; the plan envisages a U.N.-supervised ceasefire, prisoner releases by the Syrian government and other steps.

“All of these proposals will be used as important tools - they are all in the toolbox,” Ban said.