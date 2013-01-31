FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2013 / 6:08 PM / in 5 years

U.N. chief gravely concerned by report of Israeli air strike in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon expressed “grave concern” on Thursday over reports that Israeli jets bombed a convoy near the Lebanese border, apparently hitting weapons destined for Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

“The Secretary-General notes with grave concern reports of Israeli air strikes in Syria,” Ban’s press office said in a statement. “The Secretary-General calls on all concerned to prevent tensions or their escalation ... and to strictly abide by international law, in particular in respect of territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries in the region.”

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Sandra Maler

