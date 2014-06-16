Barrel bomb attacks in Syria's Aleppo kill 25 - monitoring group

BEIRUT (Reuters) - At least 25 people were killed in barrel bomb attacks in Syria’s northern city of Aleppo on Monday, a monitoring group said.
Barrel bomb attacks are strikes in which helicopters drop highly destructive improvised explosives. Western powers have condemned their use as a war crime, but they continue to be used almost every day in Aleppo and other parts of Syria.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Monday afternoon’s strikes occurred in the al-Sukkari neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria’s largest city, now divided between government and rebel forces.
At least two children and one woman were among the dead, as were two men from a local governing council, the Observatory said. The toll was expected to rise because there were a number of people seriously wounded in the attack.
Over 160,000 people have been killed in Syria’s conflict, which started over three years ago as a peaceful protest movement and became an armed rebellion after a government crackdown.
Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz; editing by Ralph Boulton