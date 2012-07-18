Damascus is "liberation" battlefield in Syrian uprising

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A rebel flag is unfolded and carefully displayed for the cameras in the middle of a Damascus street strewn with debris. Elsewhere in the Syrian capital, government soldiers shelter beneath a wall as they trade rifle fire with insurgents.

After more than 16 months of demonstrations, insurrection and fighting across the country, the revolution designed to achieve the “liberation of Damascus” by bringing down President Bashar al-Assad has arrived at his front door.

Four days of fighting, some of it within sight of the presidential palace that looms over the city from the top of a large sandstone hill, have opened up a new battlefield in the center of the Syrian capital of 1.7 million people.

In what appears to be the most daring action yet by the lightly armed opposition, a suicide bomber blew up a meeting of senior officials at an intelligence headquarters in central Damascus, killing the defense minister, his deputy (who was also Assad’s brother-in-law) and a general.

In response, security forces flooded into areas of central Damascus where rebels had launched their latest challenge to the Assad government this week, stepping up fighting on the streets of one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities.

Opposition activists in battleground neighborhoods said government troops and allied militia men were flooding in.

“There is a very heavy presence of security forces in the streets now,” said Susan Ahmad, a resident of Barzeh where rebels have been hiding out. “Apart from Assad’s forces, the streets are empty.”

State television showed men in blue army fatigues ducking for cover and firing over high walls - the first time official media has shown clashes in the heart of the capital.

The images showed the difficulty the soldiers face. The enemy is often invisible and the streets are too narrow and filled with debris to allow tanks to get far.

But the rebel fighters, armed with rifles and rocket-propelled grenades, face formidable fire power.

In addition to tanks, government troops have used anti-aircraft guns adapted for use against infantry by pointing the barrels along the ground rather than into the sky.

DEVASTATING EFFECT

The tactic was used to devastating effect by Bosnian Serb forces during the siege of Sarajevo in the 1990s, when the weapons’ powerful rounds punched large jagged holes in the sides of buildings.

Syrian rebel forces hiding in cinder block houses or apartment buildings - young men in jeans and t-shirts for the most part - would have little protection against such weapons.

“Anti-aircraft guns are firing at Qaboun from Barzeh. There are lots of families in the streets with no place to stay. They came from Qaboun and from the outskirts of Barzeh,” said Bassem, one of the activists, speaking by telephone from Barzeh.

In the central neighborhood of Midan, tanks and infantry fighting vehicles known as BDMs took positions on main roads amid sporadic fighting.

“Armor have not been able to enter the alleyways and old streets of Midan. The neighborhoods of old Zahra and the old area near Majed mosque are in the hands of the rebels,” said Abu Mazen, an activist in the district.

In a city that has known conquest by Alexander the Great and occupation by the Roman general Pompey, many residents have responded to the latest hostilities by taking refuge indoors, while merchants have shuttered their stores.

But for many, the attack on Assad’s inner circle was an opportunity to take to the streets. In the suburb of Jobar, a large crowd chanted for freedom and waved the opposition’s green, white and black flag.

There is a feeling among some Damascus residents that Wednesday’s bomb attack on Assad’s security cabinet represents a major setback for the government.

“Whoever has done this, it is undoubtedly a very big blow to the regime,” said a man in his late 40s.

Another man, 29, added: “Things are unraveling quickly. Things have been like this for the last three days and it looks like they are coming to an end.”

But Samer Mardini, a supermarket owner, expressed a more weary desire: “May God bring this crisis to an end.”