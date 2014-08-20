FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. condemns Islamic State's 'horrific murder' of U.S. journalist
#World News
August 20, 2014 / 4:33 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. condemns Islamic State's 'horrific murder' of U.S. journalist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday condemned the beheading of U.S. journalist James Foley by Islamic State, which he said has been terrorizing people across Syria and Iraq, the United Nations said.

“The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the horrific murder of journalist James Foley, an abominable crime that underscores the campaign of terror the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) continues to wage against the people of Iraq and Syria,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

“The perpetrators of this and other such horrific crimes must be brought to justice,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

