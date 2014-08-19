FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appalled if video of journalist murder by Islamic State genuine: U.S.
August 19, 2014 / 10:33 PM / 3 years ago

Appalled if video of journalist murder by Islamic State genuine: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that U.S. intelligence agents were working to verify the authenticity of a video purported to show the murder of an American journalist by Islamic State and expressed outrage if it turns out to be genuine.

“We have seen a video that purports to be the murder of U.S. citizen James Foley by ISIL. The intelligence community is working as quickly as possible to determine its authenticity,” White House spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden said.

“If genuine, we are appalled by the brutal murder of an innocent American journalist and we express our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Eric Walsh

