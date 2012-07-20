FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria intelligence chief dies after bombing: Manar TV
#World News
July 20, 2012 / 9:04 AM / 5 years ago

Syria intelligence chief dies after bombing: Manar TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s intelligence chief Hisham Bekhtyar has died of wounds suffered in a bombing on Wednesday which killed three other senior security officials in President Bashar al-Assad’s inner circle, State television said on Friday.

Bekhtyar, head of National Security intelligence agency, died on Friday morning, the channel added.

His death was announced as Syria held funeral ceremonies for three other security officials killed in Wednesday’s bomb attack - Assad’s brother-in-law, his defense minister and a veteran army general.

Editing by Andrew Heavens

