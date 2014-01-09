FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2014 / 9:36 AM / 4 years ago

Belgian waste company mulls destroying Syrian chemical weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Outside view of Indaver incinerator in Antwerp June 4.

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Belgian waste management group Indaver is considering bidding in a tender to destroy Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal and has formally expressed interest with the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Syria has declared 1,300 tons of chemical weapons to the OPCW, which won the Nobel Peace Prize last year and is arranging for them to be destroyed abroad.

“There is a tender and we are one of the companies that is looking at what is required,” a spokesman for Mechelen-based Indaver said.

“A bid can be made this month but we will only do that after approval of regional and federal authorities.”

The Flemish regional government was not immediately available for comment while the defense ministry declined to comment.

Privately held Indaver, which has operations in Belgium and several other European countries, has 1,600 employees and has annual revenues of about 400 million euros ($544 million). ($1 = 0.7353 euros)

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Angus MacSwan

