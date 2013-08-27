Biden says 'no doubt' Syrian government used chemical weapons

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden makes a statement to the press after his meeting with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Istana presidential palace in Singapore July 26, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Chong

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Vice President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the Syrian government was clearly responsible for a chemical weapons attack against civilians last week and that it must be held accountable for the “heinous” action.

“There is no doubt who is responsible for this heinous use of chemical weapons in Syria: the Syrian regime,” Biden said in a speech to the American Legion, a veterans’ group, in Houston.

“Those who use chemical weapons against defenseless men, women and children should and must be held accountable,” Biden said.

The White House said on Tuesday that President Barack Obama had not yet decided how the United States would respond to the attack, which occurred in a suburb of Damascus that is held by rebels fighting to oust President Bashar al-Assad.