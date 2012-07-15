FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blast hits security force bus in Damascus: activists
July 15, 2012 / 11:37 AM / in 5 years

Blast hits security force bus in Damascus: activists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An explosion hit a security forces’ bus in Damascus on Sunday and wounded several people, activists said.

Residents said they heard a powerful blast, followed by the sirens of ambulances rushing toward Damascus’s southern ring road near the neighborhood of Midan.

Some activists said more than one member of the security forces was killed in the attack, but others said there were no dead, only wounded.

They said the blast appeared to have been caused by an improvised explosive device that had been stuck onto the bus.

There was no immediate comment from the government.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Alison Williams

