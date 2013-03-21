Death toll in Damascus mosque blast rises to 42: Syria

A general view shows the destruction after an explosion at Iman mosque in Damascus, in this handout photograph released by Syria's national news agency SANA on March 21, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An explosion at a mosque in the Syrian capital on Thursday killed at least 42 people, including a senior pro-government Muslim cleric, and wounded 84, the Syrian health ministry said.

State television and anti-government activists had earlier reported 15 dead. The television said a “terrorist suicide blast” hit the Iman Mosque in central Damascus, and Mohammed al-Buti, imam of the ancient Ummayyad Mosque, was among the dead.

Buti, a government-appointed cleric reviled by the Syrian opposition movement, delivered the official weekly Friday mosque sermons on state television.