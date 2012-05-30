Observers in Syria say 13 bodies found, hands tied

U.N.-Arab League envoy Kofi Annan (L) arrives with Norwegian Major-General Robert Mood, chief of the United Nations Supervision Mission in Syria (UNSMIS), for a news conference in Damascus May 29, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled al-Hariri

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The head of U.N. observers in Syria, Major-General Robert Mood, said on Wednesday 13 bodies had been discovered in the east of the country, with their hands tied behind their backs and signs that some had been shot in the head from close range.

“General Mood is deeply disturbed by this appalling and inexcusable act,” a statement issued by the observer mission said. “He calls on all parties to exercise restraint and end the cycle of violence for the sake of Syria and the Syrian people.”