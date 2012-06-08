FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bomb on outskirts of Syrian capital kills two
#World News
June 8, 2012 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

Car bomb on outskirts of Syrian capital kills two

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A damaged car is pictured as residents and security personnel gather at the site of a car bomb explosion at al-Thawra street in Qudsiya suburb near Damascus in this handout photo released by Syria's national news agency SANA June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Sana/Handout

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded in a suburb of Damascus on Friday, killing at least two security force personnel, activists said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human rights said the blast in the suburb of Qudsiya targeted a bus transporting members of Syrian security forces, and was followed by heavy gunfire.

Syria’s 15-month-old revolt against President Bashar al-Assad has grown increasingly bloody. Security forces have intensified their crackdown on the uprising and rebels, who have revoked their commitment to a U.N .-backed ceasefire, clash regularly with Syrian troops.

Reporting by Erika Solomon

