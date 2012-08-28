Twelve killed in car bombing at Damascus funeral

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Twelve people were killed and dozens wounded when a car bomb exploded on Tuesday at a funeral in Damascus, state television reported, in an attack that an activist group said had targeted supporters of President Bashar al-Assad.

Witnesses said the bomb exploded at the entrance to a Druze cemetery in the Jaramana district of southeast Damascus, hitting the funeral procession of two men killed in bombings a day earlier.

One witness said as many as 150 people had been wounded. Another said she saw charred bodies including children. Syrian television said 48 people had been wounded in the “terrorist car bombing”.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based opposition body which monitors the violence in Syria, said the two men being buried on Tuesday were supporters of Assad, who is fighting to crush a 17-month-old uprising against his rule.