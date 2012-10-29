FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syria state TV says 10 killed by car bomb in Damascus
#World News
October 29, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

Syria state TV says 10 killed by car bomb in Damascus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state television said 10 people, including women and children, were killed by a car bomb in the southeastern district of Jaramana in the capital of Damascus on Monday.

“A terrorist car bomb exploded on the Rooda road, next to the bakery entrance,” state TV said. Damascus residents say Jaramana is controlled by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, who is fighting an armed revolt against forty years of family rule.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Louise Ireland

