Blast hits Syrian Red Crescent HQ in capital: Syria TV
December 6, 2012 / 7:53 AM / 5 years ago

Blast hits Syrian Red Crescent HQ in capital: Syria TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An explosion in front of the Damascus headquarters for the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) killed at least one person on Thursday, Syrian state television said.

Syria TV said “terrorists from al Qaeda” blew up an improvised explosive device in a car, causing damage to the SARC building. State media often refers to the rebels trying to topple President Bashar al-Assad as al Qaeda terrorists.

The Syrian Arab Red Crescent has come under fire several times, and members accuse both the government and Syrian rebels of attacks.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; editing by Patrick Graham

