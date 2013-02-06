Suicide bomber hits Syrian intelligence compound in Palmyra: opposition

AMMAN (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded in a military intelligence compound in the eastern Syrian town of Palmyra on Wednesday, causing dozens of casualties among security personnel and militiamen loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, local opposition campaigners said.

A bomb destroyed part of the back wall of the sprawling compound near the Roman-era ruins and then a suicide car bomber drove through, exploding the car and destroying parts of the facility, they added.

They said it was not immediately clear how many people had been killed in the blast and clashes which followed. Video footage taken from afar, which could not be immediately verified, showed a large cloud of thick smoke rising from behind buildings in the city.