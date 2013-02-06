FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suicide bomber hits Syrian intelligence compound in Palmyra: opposition
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 6, 2013 / 10:12 AM / in 5 years

Suicide bomber hits Syrian intelligence compound in Palmyra: opposition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - A car bomb exploded in a military intelligence compound in the eastern Syrian town of Palmyra on Wednesday, causing dozens of casualties among security personnel and militiamen loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, local opposition campaigners said.

A bomb destroyed part of the back wall of the sprawling compound near the Roman-era ruins and then a suicide car bomber drove through, exploding the car and destroying parts of the facility, they added.

They said it was not immediately clear how many people had been killed in the blast and clashes which followed. Video footage taken from afar, which could not be immediately verified, showed a large cloud of thick smoke rising from behind buildings in the city.

Reporting by Khaled Yacoub Oweis, Amman newsroom; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.