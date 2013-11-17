FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
31 Syrian soldiers killed in bomb attack: monitoring group
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 17, 2013 / 8:36 PM / 4 years ago

31 Syrian soldiers killed in bomb attack: monitoring group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Thirty one Syrian soldiers were killed on Sunday in bomb attack at a government building in a town on the outskirts of the capital, a monitoring group that documents Syrian battlefield developments said.

Rami Abdelrahman, head of the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the building in Harasta was completely leveled by the explosion.

“Only the night staff were on duty when the explosion occurred. If the bomb had gone off an hour before, there could have been up to 200 dead,” he said by the telephone.

He said others were wounded but the death toll was unlikely to rise.

More than 100,000 people have been killed in a civil war that started two and a half years ago when forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad opened fire on protests demanding an end to four decades of Assad family rule.

In recent weeks, the army and pro-Assad militia have taken ground in the north and opposition fighters have resorted to bomb attacks and mortar strikes into government-held territory, including the capital.

Harasta is mostly in government hands but rebels have been trying since summer 2012 to advance into it.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.