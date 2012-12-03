FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 3, 2012 / 8:11 AM / 5 years ago

Air raid, explosions hit outskirts of Syrian capital

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian forces hit a rebel-held suburb of Damascus with two air strikes on Monday, and explosions shook the capital’s southern outskirts, opposition activists said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Syrian forces, who are trying to push the rebels away from the capital, launched two air strikes on Beit Saham, a town close to the highway for Damascus International Airport, where the two sides clashed last week.

On the southern outskirts of Damascus, activists reported the sound of explosions amid an army bombardment that has become an almost daily occurrence in the area.

Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by John Stonestreet

