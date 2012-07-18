FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Interior minister, Assad brother-in-law wounded: Hezbollah TV
July 18, 2012 / 10:55 AM / 5 years ago

Interior minister, Assad brother-in-law wounded: Hezbollah TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Ibrahim al-Shaar and President Bashar al-Assad’s brother-in-law Assef Shawkat were wounded in a Damascus explosion on Wednesday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah-owned al-Manar television said.

Syrian state television said earlier that a “terrorist bomb” exploded during a meeting of ministers and security officials at a national security building in Damascus, killing Defense Minister Daoud Rajha.

Western diplomats in the region confirmed that Shawkat, who is also the deputy minister of defense, was wounded in the explosion.

Reporting by Oliver Holmes in Beirut and Khaled Yacoub Oweis in Amman, editing by Diana Abdallah

