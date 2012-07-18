Interior minister, Assad brother-in-law wounded: Hezbollah TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian Interior Minister Mohammad Ibrahim al-Shaar and President Bashar al-Assad’s brother-in-law Assef Shawkat were wounded in a Damascus explosion on Wednesday, Lebanon’s Hezbollah-owned al-Manar television said.

Syrian state television said earlier that a “terrorist bomb” exploded during a meeting of ministers and security officials at a national security building in Damascus, killing Defense Minister Daoud Rajha.

Western diplomats in the region confirmed that Shawkat, who is also the deputy minister of defense, was wounded in the explosion.