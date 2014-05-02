FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Car bombs in central Syria kill 18: state TV
#World News
May 2, 2014 / 8:04 AM / 3 years ago

Car bombs in central Syria kill 18: state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People inspect a site hit by what activists said were barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in al-Letmana village in Hama province May 1, 2014. REUTERS/Badi Khlif

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Two car bombs in Syria’s central province of Hama killed 18 people, including 11 children, and wounded 50 others on Friday, state television said.

It said the “terrorist explosions” took place in the towns of Jibrin, a few miles (km) northeast of Hama city, and al-Hamairi.

They come three days after attacks on government-controlled areas of Homs and Damascus killed more than 100 people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group.

The attacks followed Monday’s announcement that President Bashar al-Assad will seek a third term in office in a June 3 election, defying opponents who have demanded he step aside to allow a negotiated solution to Syria’s three-year conflict.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Alison Williams

