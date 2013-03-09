FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. peacekeepers taken to Syria-Jordan border: rebels
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 9, 2013 / 12:49 PM / 5 years ago

U.N. peacekeepers taken to Syria-Jordan border: rebels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Two white vehicles with 'U.N.' written on them are seen at what said to be Jamla, Syria near Golan Heights on March 6, 2013 in this still image taken from video posted on social media website. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A group of 21 U.N. peacekeepers captured by Syrian rebels three days ago have been taken to the border with Jordan to be handed over to Jordanian authorities, a rebel source and a violence monitoring group said on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear whether the peacekeepers had crossed into Jordan. They had been held in the village of Jamla, about one mile east of the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and six miles north of Jordan.

Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.