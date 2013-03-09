U.N. peacekeepers taken to Syria-Jordan border: rebels

Two white vehicles with 'U.N.' written on them are seen at what said to be Jamla, Syria near Golan Heights on March 6, 2013 in this still image taken from video posted on social media website. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A group of 21 U.N. peacekeepers captured by Syrian rebels three days ago have been taken to the border with Jordan to be handed over to Jordanian authorities, a rebel source and a violence monitoring group said on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear whether the peacekeepers had crossed into Jordan. They had been held in the village of Jamla, about one mile east of the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and six miles north of Jordan.