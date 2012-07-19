FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrian rebels claim capture of Turkish border gate
July 19, 2012 / 5:40 PM / in 5 years

Syrian rebels claim capture of Turkish border gate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CILVEGOZU, Turkey (Reuters) - Syrian rebel fighters took over a Turkish border crossing on Thursday, seizing control of the customs and immigration buildings on the Syrian side of the northern frontier, a rebel fighter and a spokesman said.

They said they overran the Bab al-Hawa gate, which the rebels have tried to seize several times in the last 10 days, after a confrontation with soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. Bab al-Hawa is a vital commercial crossing.

Reporting by Suleiman al-Khalidi; editing by Andrew Roche

