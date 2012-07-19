Syrian rebels claim capture of Turkish border gate

CILVEGOZU, Turkey (Reuters) - Syrian rebel fighters took over a Turkish border crossing on Thursday, seizing control of the customs and immigration buildings on the Syrian side of the northern frontier, a rebel fighter and a spokesman said.

They said they overran the Bab al-Hawa gate, which the rebels have tried to seize several times in the last 10 days, after a confrontation with soldiers loyal to President Bashar al-Assad. Bab al-Hawa is a vital commercial crossing.