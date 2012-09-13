International envoy Brahimi arrives in Syria for talks

U.N.-Arab League envoy for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi speaks during a joint news conference with Arab League Secretary-General Nabil El-Araby (not pictured) at the headquarters of the Arab League in Cairo September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

DAMASCUS (Reuters) - U.N.-Arab League mediator Lakhdar Brahimi arrived in Syria on Thursday, his first trip to the country since taking up his post, a statement said.

Brahimi, a veteran Algerian diplomat who replaced former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan as envoy on September 1, will meet Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem on Thursday and is due to meet President Bashar al-Assad for talks aimed at addressing the conflict.

“During his visit to Syria, Mr. Brahimi will hold talks with the government and with representatives of the Syrian opposition and civil society,” his spokesman Ahmad Fawzi said in a statement.