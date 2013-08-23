FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brahimi: Alleged chemical weapon attack shows Syria peace talks urgent
August 23, 2013 / 9:27 AM / in 4 years

Brahimi: Alleged chemical weapon attack shows Syria peace talks urgent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Free Syrian Army fighter takes up a shooting position in the Salah al-Din neighbourhood of central Aleppo August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Loubna Mrie

GENEVA (Reuters) - Arab League-United Nations envoy Lakhdar Brahimi believes that the alleged chemical weapon attack in Syria this week should speed up work towards an international peace conference, his spokeswoman said on Friday.

“He thinks that the recent escalation and grave (event) that happened in Syria, in Damascus close to the capital, should put an urgency to Geneva 2, to move forward on the political (talks) and should prove to the world that there is no military solution,” Khawla Mattar told a news briefing in Geneva.

Brahimi has stepped up contacts with senior U.S. and Russian officials due to meet in The Hague next Wednesday and may hold talks with them subsequently, probably in Geneva, she said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Heinrich

