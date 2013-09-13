FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syrian envoy Brahimi to hold joint talks with Kerry, Lavrov
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 13, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Syrian envoy Brahimi to hold joint talks with Kerry, Lavrov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (R) meets with the U.N. Special Representative for Syria Lakhdar Brahimi in Geneva September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing

GENEVA (Reuters) - The international envoy for Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, will hold three-way talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, the United Nations said.

“There will be a tripartite meeting at the Palais des Nations ... starting at 9:30 a.m, (0730 GMT),” the UN said in a statement.

Kerry and Lavrov opened talks in the Swiss city on Thursday on putting Syria’s chemical weapons under international control, but differences emerged at the outset over U.S. threats of a military strike.

Brahimi, who the UN said was expected to address the media later on Friday, has been trying to convene an international conference, known as Geneva 2, to broker a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

Brahimi met separately on Thursday with Kerry. It was not clear if Brahimi planned to hold one-on-one talks with Lavrov on Friday.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Writing by John Stonestreet; editing by Mike Collett-White

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.