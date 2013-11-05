FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Geneva talks fail to agree date, participants of Syria peace conference
November 5, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

Geneva talks fail to agree date, participants of Syria peace conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States and Russia failed on Tuesday to agree on a date or the participants of a peace conference to end the war in Syria, said U.N. envoy Lakhdar Brahimi, who chaired the meeting.

“We were hoping that we would be in a position to announce a date today; unfortunately we are not,” Brahimi told a news conference in Geneva. “But we are still striving to see if we can have the conference before the end of the year.”

He also said the two sides had failed to settle the thorny question of whether Iran should be invited to the peace conference.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay

