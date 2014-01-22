Brahimi says both Syrian sides ready to discuss aid, prisoner swaps

MONTREUX, Switzerland (Reuters) - International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said on Wednesday that both of Syria’s warring sides are prepared to discuss improving access for aid supplies, prisoner swaps and local ceasefires.

Brahimi, addressing a final news conference after an international conference in Switzerland, said: “We have had some fairly clear indications that the parties are willing to discuss issues of access to needy people, the liberation of prisoners and local ceasefires.”

United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon told reporters that he had urged the Syrian government to release detainees as a confidence-building measure.