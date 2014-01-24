FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N.'s Brahimi says Syrian negotiators to remain over weekend
#World News
January 24, 2014

U.N.'s Brahimi says Syrian negotiators to remain over weekend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - International mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said on Friday Syrian government and opposition delegations will remain in Geneva throughout the weekend for talks, but said the process would not be easy.

“Both parties will be here tomorrow...they will not leave on Saturday or Sunday,” Brahimi told a news conference after separate meetings with the two delegations.

“We do expect some bumps on the road. We wanted these delegations nominated months ago to prepare things better,” he said, adding that while both sides agreed that a June 2012 communique should be the basis for the negotiations, “there are different interpretations on some of those items”.

Reporting by John Irish, Tom Miles and Mariam Karouny; Writing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
