GENEVA (Reuters) - The international mediator for Syria, Lakhdar Brahimi, will hold talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov and U.S. Under Secretary Wendy Sherman in Geneva on Friday, a U.N. statement said on Monday.

The statement was issued after Brahimi met separately with the Syrian government and opposition at the start of a second round of peace talks in the Swiss city, expected to last all week.