Syrian delegations to meet in same room on Saturday: mediator
January 24, 2014 / 5:32 PM / 4 years ago

Syrian delegations to meet in same room on Saturday: mediator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s government and opposition have agreed to meet in the same room on Saturday and accept that their talks will be based on a 2012 communique which called for a transitional governing body to be set up, mediator Lakhdar Brahimi said on Friday.

“Tomorrow we have agreed that we shall meet in same room,” Brahimi told a news conference after he held separate meetings with government and opposition delegations in Geneva.

“The discussions I had with the two parties were encouraging,” he said, adding that negotiations would be based on a June 2012 statement by world powers which called for the two sides to agree on the establishment of the transitional body.

“I think the two sides understand that very well and accept it,” Brahimi said.

Reporting by Tom Miles, John Irish and Mariam Karouny; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Stephanie Nebehay

