Britain's Cameron: I don't need to apologize to Obama over Syria defeat
#World News
August 30, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 4 years

Britain's Cameron: I don't need to apologize to Obama over Syria defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron is seen addressing the House of Commons in this still image taken from video in London August 29, 2013. REUTERS/UK Parliament via Reuters TV

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister David Cameron said on Friday he regretted the failure of the British parliament to support military action in Syria but that he hoped President Barack Obama would understand the need to listen to the wishes of the people.

“I think the American public, the American people and President Obama will understand,” Cameron said just hours after parliament voted against a government motion to authorize the principle of military action in Syria.

“I haven’t spoken to him (Obama) since the debate and the vote but I would expect to speak to him over the next day or so. I don’t think it’s a question of having to apologize,” Cameron said in an interview aired on British television channels.

Reporting by Will James, writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
