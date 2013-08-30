FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain and U.S. to continue cooperating: PM Cameron
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 30, 2013 / 7:47 PM / in 4 years

Britain and U.S. to continue cooperating: PM Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron poses for a photograph as he meets with Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, at Number 10 Downing Street in London August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lewis Whyld/pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said he had spoken to President Barack Obama and the two men had agreed British-U.S. cooperation would continue, after Britain’s decision not to support military action in Syria.

Cameron said Obama stressed his appreciation of the strong friendship between the two leaders and the “strength, durability and depth of the special relationship between our two countries”.

“They agreed that their co-operation on international issues would continue in the future and both reiterated their determination to find a political solution to the Syrian conflict by bringing all sides together,” a spokesman for Cameron said in a statement.

Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.