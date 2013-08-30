Britain and U.S. to continue cooperating: PM Cameron

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron poses for a photograph as he meets with Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, at Number 10 Downing Street in London August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lewis Whyld/pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron said he had spoken to President Barack Obama and the two men had agreed British-U.S. cooperation would continue, after Britain’s decision not to support military action in Syria.

Cameron said Obama stressed his appreciation of the strong friendship between the two leaders and the “strength, durability and depth of the special relationship between our two countries”.

“They agreed that their co-operation on international issues would continue in the future and both reiterated their determination to find a political solution to the Syrian conflict by bringing all sides together,” a spokesman for Cameron said in a statement.