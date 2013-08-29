FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 29, 2013 / 10:46 PM / 4 years ago

UK defense minister: Britain won't take part in Syrian military action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Defence Secretary Philip Hammond leaves after attending a Cabinet meeting at Number 10 Downing Street in London March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - British Defense Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday that Britain would not take part in any military action against Syria after the government unexpectedly lost a vital parliamentary vote on the issue.

“I hoped we would carry the argument but we understand there is a deep well of suspicion about involvement in the Middle East,” Hammond told BBC TV’s Newsnight program.

The United States, a key ally, would be disappointed that Britain “will not be involved,” he added, but said: “I don’t expect that the lack of British participation will stop any action.”

Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Philip Barbara

