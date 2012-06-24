FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK condemns "outrageous" Syrian attack on Turkish jet
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 24, 2012 / 9:39 AM / in 5 years

UK condemns "outrageous" Syrian attack on Turkish jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign minister William Hague condemned Syria’s shooting down of a Turkish jet as “outrageous” on Sunday and said Britain was ready to support robust action against Syria by the United Nations Security Council.

Turkey said earlier in the day Syria had shot down its military aircraft in international waters on Friday without warning and declared it would formally consult with NATO allies - of which Britain is one - on a reaction.

“I am gravely concerned by the Syrian regime’s action in shooting down a Turkish military plane on 22 June,” Hague said in a statement published by his ministry.

“This outrageous act underlines how far beyond accepted behavior the Syrian regime has put itself and I condemn it wholeheartedly,” he added. “(Syria) will be held to account for its behavior. The UK stands ready to pursue robust action at the United Nations Security Council.”

Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.