Hague: Russian, Chinese veto on Syria "inexcusable"
July 19, 2012 / 4:11 PM / 5 years ago

Hague: Russian, Chinese veto on Syria "inexcusable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague attacked the vetos of Russia and China of a United Nations Security Council resolution on Syria as “inexcusable” on Thursday.

“The decision by Russia and China, in the view of the United Kingdom, to veto this resolution is inexcusable and indefensible,” he told reporters in London. “When it came for the time to turn agreement that they have supported into action to end the violence they stood aside from that ... They have turned their back on the people of Syria in their darkest hour.”

Hague added: “I believe Russia and China will pay a serious price in the Middle East diplomatically and politically for taking this position. Many observers will conclude that they have put national interest ahead of the lives and the rights of millions of Syrians.”

Reporting by Stephen Addison Editing by Maria Golovnina

