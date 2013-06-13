FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says evidence growing that Assad using chemical weapons
June 13, 2013 / 10:45 PM / 4 years ago

Britain says evidence growing that Assad using chemical weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday there was a growing body of evidence showing that the President Bashar al-Assad had used and was continuing to use chemical weapons.

“There is a growing body persuasive evidence showing that the regime used - and continues to use - chemical weapons, including sarin,” a spokesman for the Foreign Office said.

“The room for doubt continues to diminish. Assad must grant the UN investigation unrestricted access to investigate on the ground in Syria and establish the full facts.”

Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Michael Holden; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Eric Walsh

