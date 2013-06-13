Britain says evidence growing that Assad using chemical weapons

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday there was a growing body of evidence showing that the President Bashar al-Assad had used and was continuing to use chemical weapons.

“There is a growing body persuasive evidence showing that the regime used - and continues to use - chemical weapons, including sarin,” a spokesman for the Foreign Office said.

“The room for doubt continues to diminish. Assad must grant the UN investigation unrestricted access to investigate on the ground in Syria and establish the full facts.”