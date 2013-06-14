Britain agrees with U.S. that chemical weapons been used in Syria

Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague is seen making a statement to the House of Commons in this still image taken from video, in central London June 10, 2013.REUTERS/UK Parliament via Reuters TV

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Friday he agreed with an assessment by the United States that chemical weapons including sarin had been used in Syria by forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad.

“The United Kingdom has presented evidence of the use of chemical weapons in Syria to the UN investigation, and we have been working with our allies to get more and better information about the situation on the ground,” Hague said in a statement.

“We condemn the deplorable failure of the Assad regime to cooperate with the investigative mission.”

Related Coverage Britain holds off arming Syrian rebels despite U.S. decision to do so