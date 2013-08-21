FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says to raise reported Syrian chemical weapons use at U.N.
August 21, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 4 years

Britain says to raise reported Syrian chemical weapons use at U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man sits in a hospital near two children who activists say were affected by nerve gas in the Ghouta region, in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it would raise a reported chemical weapons attack by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad at the United Nations Security Council and called on Damascus to give U.N. inspectors access to the site.

“I am deeply concerned by reports that hundreds of people, including children, have been killed in airstrikes and a chemical weapons attack on rebel-held areas near Damascus,” British Foreign Secretary William Hague said in a statement.

Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

