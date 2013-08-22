UK: Syria chemical attack facts must be checked, no option ruled out

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Thursday its first priority was to verify the facts surrounding a reported chemical weapons attack in Syria, but said it could not rule out any option to end the bloodshed there.

”“We believe a political solution is the best way to end the bloodshed,” a spokesman from the British Foreign Office told Reuters. “However, the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary have said many times we cannot rule out any option ... that might save innocent lives in Syria.”