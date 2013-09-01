FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allies concerned over UK opposition's Syria stance: minister
#World News
September 1, 2013 / 10:34 AM / in 4 years

Allies concerned over UK opposition's Syria stance: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Foreign Secretary William Hague leaves 10 Downing Street in London August 29, 2013. Britain's parliament has been recalled to vote on how to respond to Syria's suspected use of chemical weapons. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - The United States and some European countries are concerned about the decision by Britain’s opposition Labour Party to vote down a government motion that could have paved the way for a strike on Syria, Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Sunday.

“There is some serious concern in other capitals, not just across the Atlantic but in European capitals as well, about the position they (Labour) have taken in voting down a government motion (on Syria),” Hague told Sky TV.

(This story was refiled to add missing ‘said’ in first paragraph)

Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
