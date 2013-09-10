UK's Cameron: Syria, Russia must show chemical arms proposal is genuine

British Prime Minister David Cameron speaks during a news conference at the G20 summit in St.Petersburg September 6, 2013. REUTERS//Ramil Sitdikov/RIA Novosti/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron wants Russia and Syria to demonstrate that a Moscow-backed proposal for President Bashar al-Assad to put his chemical weapons under international control is genuine, Cameron’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“The onus is very much now on the Russian government and the Assad regime to follow up in a way to show that the initiative is a serious and genuine offer,” the spokesman said, adding many serious questions remained to be answered.