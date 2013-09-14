Britain's Hague welcomes Russia-U.S. Syria deal

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague on Saturday welcomed a deal between Russia and the United States to destroy Syria’s chemical weapons and said urgent work would now take place to implement the plan.

“Have spoken to Secretary (John) Kerry,” he said on his Twitter feed of the U.S. Secretary of State. “UK welcomes US-Russia agreement on Syria chemical weapons. Urgent work on implementation now to take place.”

The U.S. and Russia agreed earlier on Saturday on a proposal to eliminate Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal, averting the possibility of any immediate U.S. military action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government.