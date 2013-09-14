FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's Hague welcomes Russia-U.S. Syria deal
September 14, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Britain's Hague welcomes Russia-U.S. Syria deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary William Hague on Saturday welcomed a deal between Russia and the United States to destroy Syria’s chemical weapons and said urgent work would now take place to implement the plan.

“Have spoken to Secretary (John) Kerry,” he said on his Twitter feed of the U.S. Secretary of State. “UK welcomes US-Russia agreement on Syria chemical weapons. Urgent work on implementation now to take place.”

The U.S. and Russia agreed earlier on Saturday on a proposal to eliminate Syria’s chemical weapons arsenal, averting the possibility of any immediate U.S. military action against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Louise Ireland

