FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain seeks U.N. support for action over Syrian chemical attacks
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 28, 2013 / 9:34 AM / in 4 years

Britain seeks U.N. support for action over Syrian chemical attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will put a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on Wednesday condemning attacks by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and authorizing ‘necessary measures’ to protect civilians from chemical weapons, Prime Minister David Cameron said.

“Britain has drafted a resolution condemning the chemical weapons attack by Assad and authorizing necessary measures to protect civilians,” Cameron said on his official Twitter feed.

“We’ve always said we want the UN Security Council to live up to its responsibilities on Syria. Today they have an opportunity to do that,” Cameron added.

The resolution will be put to the Security Council in New York later on Wednesday, a spokesman for Cameron said in a statement.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Andrew Osborn, editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.