FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Syria's government spending to increase by 12 percent in 2015: agency
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 23, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

Syria's government spending to increase by 12 percent in 2015: agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s state spending is expected to rise 12 percent to 1.55 trillion Syrian pounds ($9.10 billion) next year, driven by higher social support costs, state news agency SANA reported citing a draft budget presented to lawmakers on Sunday.

Syria’s civil war, which is in its fourth year, has devastated the economy, causing tens of billions of dollars of damage and depriving it of oil export and tourism revenues.

The 2015 draft budget allocates 1.14 billion pounds for ongoing costs, while investment spending will increase to 410 billion pounds from 380 billion, SANA said.

But most of the money will go on social support costs, which are expected to reach 983.5 billion pounds, a rise of 368.5 billion, the agency said. There were no details on whether these included both subsidies and wages.

The chairman of the budget committee Hussein Hassoun recommended increasing the salaries of members of the armed forces and security services, SANA said. He also called for action to rein in a wave of high prices which have hit people on low incomes.

Since the start of the crisis in 2011, Syria has received financial support from its ally Iran, including billions of dollars in credit facilities to buy oil products, to help bolster its finances.

Reporting by Sylvia Westall. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.